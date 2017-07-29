

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a service station Saturday morning.

Police say around 6:15 a.m., a tall masked man entered the station on Highway 3 in Barrington, N.S., demanding cash and cigarettes.

The two employees, who were the only other people in the store, did what the suspect asked of them. The man quickly exited the store

Police say no weapon was drawn and there were no injuries.

Officers are looking for a six foot tall white man in his late 20s with a slender build. Police say at the time of the crime, he was wearing dark pants tucked into rubber boots, a zip-up sweater, and a mask with a tongue sticking out of the side.

Police say he was also seen carrying two reusable Sobeys bags.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact Barrington RCMP or Crime Stoppers.