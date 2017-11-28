

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect after an employee was assaulted at the Starbucks in Dartmouth Crossing.

The man told police he was emptying the trash out back of the coffee shop around 5:25 p.m. Monday when a man approached him and attacked him with a small object.

Police say the suspect tried to take the man’s wallet, but was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled on foot.

The Starbucks employee was taken to hospital, where he was treated for a minor facial injury.

Police are looking for the suspect, who is described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 40. Police say he has a thin build and is haggard-looking. He was wearing a black hoodie and black sneakers. He also has a cross tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



