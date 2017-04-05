Featured
Police seek suspect after stolen vehicle crashes into Dartmouth home
Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a vehicle crashed into a home in Dartmouth on April 5, 2017.
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 3:47PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a vehicle crashed into a home in Dartmouth Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the corner of Slayter and Chappell streets around 2:18 p.m.
Investigators say an SUV crashed into a fence, struck a power pole, and then crashed into a home. No one inside the home was injured.
Police believe the vehicle was stolen. They are now looking for the driver, who was seen fleeing the area on foot, heading north on Slayter Street.
Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area as police investigate. Chappell Street is closed between Slayter Street and Victoria Road. Slayter Street is closed between Albro Lake Road and Russell Street.
The suspect is described as a white, middle-aged man wearing jogging pants and a light-coloured shirt.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.
