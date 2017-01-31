

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was recovered from the Bedford Basin Monday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to the area of Waterfront Park Drive in Bedford around 10:11 p.m. after receiving a report that a vehicle was in the water.

An underwater recovery team located the vehicle and determined no one was inside.

The Chevrolet Tahoe was then towed out of the Bedford Basin.

Police believe it was unoccupied when it was sent into the water.

Police determined the vehicle had been stolen earlier Monday evening. They located and notified the owner, who wasn’t aware that his vehicle had been stolen.

Investigators are still looking for the person responsible for stealing the vehicle and sending it into the water.