

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who appeared to be watching a vehicle burn in Dartmouth Thursday night.

Police say officers were called to the 200 block of Wyse Road around 10:15 p.m., where Halifax Fire had already extinguished the fire.

Officers were told by witnesses that an older white man had been seen across the street, crotched behind another vehicle and appeared to be watching the fire.

Police were unable to locate the man after they arrived.

The vehicle has not been reported stolen and police are trying to reach the owner.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.