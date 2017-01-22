

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for two men after a home was broken into in Timberlea, N.S., Friday night.

Officers say around 11 p.m., the suspects entered the home along St. Margaret’s Bay Road wearing ski masks.

The 21-year-old homeowner was sprayed with an irritant and the suspects fled the scenewithout taking anything, according to police.

Police say the victim received minor injuries.

A Halifax Regional Police K9 Unit searched the surrounding area for the suspects, but with no success.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.