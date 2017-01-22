Featured
Police seek suspects after home broken into in Timberlea
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 11:22AM AST
Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for two men after a home was broken into in Timberlea, N.S., Friday night.
Officers say around 11 p.m., the suspects entered the home along St. Margaret’s Bay Road wearing ski masks.
The 21-year-old homeowner was sprayed with an irritant and the suspects fled the scenewithout taking anything, according to police.
Police say the victim received minor injuries.
A Halifax Regional Police K9 Unit searched the surrounding area for the suspects, but with no success.
Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Family of irked boy at N.B. town hall to name baby after Trudeau
- Fire crews probe four separate fires in Saint John
- New Waterford man takes home $1.6M after winning Chase the Ace
- Maritimers take to the streets in support of Women's March on Washington
- Police seek suspects after home broken into in Timberlea
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10