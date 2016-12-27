

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for two men after a homeowner was assaulted during an attempted break-in in Dartmouth Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the assault happened around 3 p.m. in the first block of Brule Street.

The victim told officers that two masked men attempted to enter his home while armed with a gun. The homeowner fought back, which was when he was struck in the head with the end of the gun.

Police say the suspects fled the scene without entering the home. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Halifax police did not release a description of the suspects.