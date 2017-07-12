

CTV Atlantic





Police in the Halifax area are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent home invasion that sent a third suspect to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police responded to a report of a home invasion involving firearms at a residence in Porters Lake, N.S. Tuesday evening.

Investigators say three armed men entered the home and a struggle ensued between the suspects and two men inside.

Police say the victims seized a firearm from one of the suspects and several shots were fired. The suspects then fled the scene.

Officers located one of the suspects, who had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 25-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remains in police custody.

The Halifax Regional Police’s K9 unit and Emergency Response Team searched the area for the other two suspects, but were unable to locate them.

The RCMP forensic identification section is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.