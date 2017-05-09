Featured
Police seek suspects after woman robbed in Bedford
A woman was robbed while walking along Nelson’s Landing in Bedford around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 12:36PM ADT
Halifax police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men accused of robbing a woman in Bedford Monday.
The 41-year-old woman was walking along Nelson’s Landing around 9:30 p.m. when two men approached her from behind.
Police say one of the men tried to take her purse, but shewas able to hold on to it during the struggle. However, both suspects fled with the victim’s grocery bag.
Officers were not able to find the men, but they were able to recover the victim's belongings.
Anyone who may have seen the robbery, or has any information on the incident, is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.
