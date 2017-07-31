

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who violently home invasion that ended in a drug seizure.

Nova Scotia RCMP say around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the area of Irene Avenue and Sackville Drive.

Police say two men forced their way into a home and assaulted a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman. The victims were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released the same day.

Officers believe the suspects fled before they arrived. Both are described as five-foot-eight. Police say they were wearing masks and dark hoodies at the time of the incident.

Halifax District RCMP, Halifax Regional Police and a canine unit attended the scene and seized a large quantity of cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia from the home.

Police do not believe it was a random act.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.