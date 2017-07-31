Featured
Police seek suspects following violent home invasion in Lower Sackville
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 3:00PM ADT
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who violently home invasion that ended in a drug seizure.
Nova Scotia RCMP say around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the area of Irene Avenue and Sackville Drive.
Police say two men forced their way into a home and assaulted a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman. The victims were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released the same day.
Officers believe the suspects fled before they arrived. Both are described as five-foot-eight. Police say they were wearing masks and dark hoodies at the time of the incident.
Halifax District RCMP, Halifax Regional Police and a canine unit attended the scene and seized a large quantity of cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia from the home.
Police do not believe it was a random act.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Sentencing delayed for N.S. teens who shared intimate images of girls
- Court martial for 'racial slur,' striking superior begins at N.S. base
- Police seek suspects following violent home invasion in Lower Sackville
- Speed, alcohol likely factors in fatal ATV crash: P.E.I. RCMP
- Man fined $575 after dog left in vehicle at P.E.I. festival