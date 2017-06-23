

CTV Atlantic





Mounties are looking for a man who allegedly approached at least four women and teenagers within two hours in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday.

Halifax RCMP say they’ve received three similar complaints following a press release issued Thursday of a man trying to force a woman into his car on Sackville Drive.

Police say the man asked the woman for directions to a street in Halifax. He then allegedly asked her to get into the car and help him with the directions, but she declined.

“The man asked her to add the information to the GPS on his phone. The woman agreed,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a statement Thursday. “As the man passed the phone through his passenger window, he grabbed the woman's arm with a loose grip. The woman was able to easily release her arm.”

Police say they received a report Friday of a teenage girl being approached at a bus terminal on Walker Avenue around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

At 2 p.m. that same day, a man pulled up in his car in the same area on Walker Avenue and spoke to another woman about taking the bus to Halifax. Police say he then offered her a drive, which she refused.

Police say sometime within the last few days, a man also drove by another female teenager and offered her a drive.

The man in all the incidents is described as having short, dark hair, a dark complexion and driving a green or blue hatchback car.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.