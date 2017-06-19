

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for a number of teenage suspects after a man was stabbed in Dartmouth Sunday evening.

Police responded to the area of Thistle Street and Wyse Road just before 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his lower abdomen.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man had been surrounded by seven teenagers who asked him for cigarettes before one of the teens allegedly stabbed him. They also allegedly stole the man’s backpack before fleeing the scene on foot.

Multiple police units responded to the scene to search for the suspects, but they were unable to locate them.

The incident remains under investigation.