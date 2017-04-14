

CTV Atlantic





Police have turned to the public to help find three missing people from different parts of New Brunswick who were last seen earlier this week.

Codiac Regional RCMP say they are looking for Amanda Dawn Keenan, 28, who was last seen on King Street in Moncton on Wednesday.

Keenan is described as standing five-foot-two, weighing about 110 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket.

In Saint John, police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Stephen Green. The 59-year-old was last seen in the city’s west side and his family is concerned for his safety.

Green was last seen driving a 2012 beige/silver Chevy Silverado truck with the New Brunswick plate CRD 293.

Sussex RCMP say 29-year-old Matthew Corey Parlee was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen in Norton, N.B., about 20 minutes outside Sussex.

Police did not provide a description of Parlee.

Anyone with information on Keenan, Green or Parlee’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.