Police seek truck driver after woman suffers serious injuries in collision
Police are looking for the driver of this truck after a woman suffered serious injuries in a pedestrian-vehicle crash. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 2:03PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 3:31PM ADT
A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a truck in Lower Sackville, N.S., Friday morning.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Cobequid Road. The driver of the truck left the scene following the collision.
Police are looking to speak with the driver of a black tractor trailer regarding its possible involvement in the collision.
Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
