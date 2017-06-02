

CTV Atlantic





A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a truck in Lower Sackville, N.S., Friday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Cobequid Road. The driver of the truck left the scene following the collision.

Police are looking to speak with the driver of a black tractor trailer regarding its possible involvement in the collision.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.