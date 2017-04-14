

Police have turned to the public to help find a man and woman last seen earlier this week.

Codiac Regional RCMP say they are looking for Amanda Dawn Keenan, 28, who was last seen on King Street in Moncton on Wednesday.

Keenan is described as standing five-foot-two, weighing about 110 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket.

Sussex RCMP say 29-year-old Matthew Corey Parlee was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen in Norton, N.B., about 20 minutes outside Sussex.

Police did not provide a description of Parlee.

Anyone with information on Keenan or Parlee’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.