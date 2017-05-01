Featured
Police seek two suspects after man assaulted in Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 11:06AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly attacked a 50-year-old man in Dartmouth Sunday evening.
Police responded to Joseph Young Street around 7:30 p.m. A man told them he had been assaulted by two younger men as he was leaving a home.
He told police that during the struggle, one of the suspects tried to retrieve a knife concealed in his clothing. However, police say he managed to fight the men off, and they fled the scene.
One suspect is described as a blonde-haired white man in his early 20s. He is between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine inches tall. He was wearing blue jeans, a red coat with a hoodie, and a red bandana over his face.
The second suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s. He is between five-foot-four inches tall and five-foot-five inches tall. He was wearing a black ball cap, a black hoodie, and dark pants.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the alleged assault, or who has information about the incident, to contact them.
