

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for two young men in connection with an attempted robbery and stabbing in Dartmouth Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Jackson Road around 11:11 a.m. after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed.

Officers found an 18-year-old man at the scene. Police say he had been stabbed in the arm.

The man told police he had been walking in the area when he was approached by two men he didn’t know. The man told police the men tried to rob him, and when he told them he didn’t have anything, he was then slashed by one of the suspects.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, heading towards Victoria Road. The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Patrol members contained the area and a K9 unit attended the scene, but they were unable to locate the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 16 and 20. He is about five-foot-six inches tall and has a thin build. He was wearing black clothing, black sneakers, and had his face covered at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a light-complected black man between the ages of 16 and 20. He is about six feet tall and has a thin build. He was wearing black clothing, white sneakers, and had his face covered at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to contact them.