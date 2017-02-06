

CTV Atlantic





Police in western New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon.

West District RCMP say the collision happened around 4:20 p.m. near Meductic, N.B, along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police say a dark blue, extended cab pickup truck was merging onto the highway and struck a transport truck travelling in the same direction.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Police believe the truck has a Saskatchewan licence plate and is in need or major repairs around the bumper on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash or the driver is asked to contact Woodstock RCMP or Crime Stoppers.