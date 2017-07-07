

Halifax Regional Police are hoping the public will be able to identify a woman suspected of stealing an elderly woman’s purse in Dartmouth back in June.

Police say the purse was stolen from the 71-year-old woman on June 28 while she was on a Halifax Transit bus to Lamont Terrace.

The victim got off the bus around 2 p.m. to find she had left her purse. Police say she was able to flag down the bus, but couldn’t find her purse where she was sitting.

The elderly woman was also not able to locate it at the lost and found.

Officers say the purse contained an undisclosed sum of cash, credit and bank cards, keys and a cellphone.

Halifax police say they obtained video that appeared to show a woman take the purse and leave the bus.

The suspect is described as a woman in her mid to late 30s with a light complexion, medium build, long black hair in a ponytail and tattoos on her arms and legs.

She was wearing a black hoodie, knee-length grey sweatpants and white sneakers at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.