Police are asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Cameron Prosper from Goffs, N.S.

Prosper was last seen leaving his residence in Goffs, around midnight, Saturday evening.

He is an Indigenous man, who is described as five-foot-eleven and 175 pounds with short dark brown hair.

Prosper was last seen wearing a blue, green and yellow button-up shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.