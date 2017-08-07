Featured
Police seeking missing N.S. teen
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, August 7, 2017 1:47PM ADT
Police are asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Cameron Prosper from Goffs, N.S.
Prosper was last seen leaving his residence in Goffs, around midnight, Saturday evening.
He is an Indigenous man, who is described as five-foot-eleven and 175 pounds with short dark brown hair.
Prosper was last seen wearing a blue, green and yellow button-up shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.