

CTV Atlantic





After executing a search of a residence in New Glasgow, N.S., in relation to a child pornography investigation, police say they have seized a number of items, including a computer and laptop.

New Glasgow police searched the building at 8:30 a.m., Friday morning.

Officers say the investigation is in the preliminary stages and is ongoing.

RCMP urge anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings to report it to police.

In Nova Scotia, failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Children and Family Services Act.

Police encourage citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada’s national tip line for reporting sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.