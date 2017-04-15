

CTV Atlantic





Two people are facing 58 criminal charges for their alleged involvement in numerous frauds and thefts from Ontario to Newfoundland.

Alicia Maureen MacDonald, 33, of Scarborough, Ont. and Rommel Jimenez, 41, of Toronto were arrested around 6 p.m. on April 9 in North Sydney, N.S.

Police say the couple had just taken the Maine Atlantic Ferry from Newfoundland to Nova Scotia.

MacDonald and Jimenez face a long list of charges, ranging from possession of property obtained by crime, breach of conditions and possession of break-in instruments.

Jimenez faces additional weapons and forgery charges.

Police say officers seized a rental truck, several pieces of identification and credit cards, a stolen purse and several wallets.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are working with several other police detachments to determine the original owners of the stolen property.

MacDonald and Jimenez faced the charges in Sydney provincial court on April 10 and remain in police custody.

They are scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday.