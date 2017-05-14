Featured
Police seize drugs, stolen property from Sydney man’s home
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 12:23PM ADT
A 49-year-old Sydney man is facing a slew of charges following a search of his home on Friday.
Cape Breton Regional Police say hydromorphone tablets, pepper spray, stolen property and other drug paraphernalia were seized from his home.
The suspect, who was not identified police, faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone, possession of an unauthorized weapon, two counts of possession of stolen property, four counts of breaching a recognizance order and one count of breaching a probation order.
The man remains in police custody and will appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday
