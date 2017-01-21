Featured
Police seize over $700,000 worth of drugs from Fredericton home
Police in Fredericton have seized over $700,000 worth of drugs from a home. (Fredericton Police Force)
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:54AM AST
Police say a 39-year-old man is facing a number of charges after officers seized more than $700,000 worth of drugs in Fredericton.
The Fredericton Police Force said officers searched a residence on the city's south side Tuesday evening.
Spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said investigators seized approximately 54 pounds of suspected marijuana, 6.2 pounds of suspected cocaine, and a small amount of suspected cannabis resin – all with an estimated street value of $710,000.
Bartlett said they also seized two prohibited weapons, a vehicle and $5,700 in cash.
Jason Truscott of Fredericton has been charged with two counts each of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Truscott appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded until a court appearance on Friday.
Bartlett said a 30-year-old Fredericton man was also arrested and later released on a promise to appear in court March 1.
