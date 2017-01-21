

Police say a 39-year-old man is facing a number of charges after officers seized more than $700,000 worth of drugs in Fredericton.

The Fredericton Police Force said officers searched a residence on the city's south side Tuesday evening.

Spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said investigators seized approximately 54 pounds of suspected marijuana, 6.2 pounds of suspected cocaine, and a small amount of suspected cannabis resin – all with an estimated street value of $710,000.

Bartlett said they also seized two prohibited weapons, a vehicle and $5,700 in cash.

Jason Truscott of Fredericton has been charged with two counts each of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Truscott appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded until a court appearance on Friday.

Bartlett said a 30-year-old Fredericton man was also arrested and later released on a promise to appear in court March 1.