Fredericton police have seized a suspicious package found at a north side business on Saturday afternoon.

But what was inside the package and whether there was any threat to the public remains to be seen.

Heidi Cyr, spokesperson for the city's public safety department, told Bell Media Radio that police and fire crews were called to the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 275 Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

At least two hazmat vehicles were also on scene, as well as paramedics from Ambulance New Brunswick, but Cyr said she was not aware if there were any injuries.

Cyr said emergency personnel were taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the public in what she called an "isolated incident."

The building that houses the Salvation Army Thrift Store and Dooly's was cordoned off, as well as the neighbouring building at 277 Main Street.

Wallace Avenue was also closed to traffic between Main Street and the trail crossing near Pugh Street.

Cyr said officials seized the package and cleared the scene by around 6 p.m. Saturday.

She declined to release any details about the package, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force.