

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say the search for a 79-year-old Eskasoni, N.S. man has been suspended.

Camillius Alex was last seen on Mountain Road, walking towards Eskasoni, on Dec. 13.

Over the last five days, Ground Search and Rescue volunteers from all over Nova Scotia, along with members of the Eskasoni Fire Department and community volunteers, have been searching the area of Mountain Road.

Police say the area is dense and there is a significant amount of snow down, which has hampered the search. Temperatures were well below freezing at times and some areas were simply too difficult to reach, police say.

An RCMP helicopter, all-terrain vehicles, a K9 unit, RCMP cadaver dog and UAV were used in the search.

Police say there has been no sign of Alex and, after exhausting all efforts, they suspended the search Tuesday evening.

They are asking anyone who hikes or travels the trails around Eskasoni to keep an eye open and to contact police if they locate anything out of the ordinary that may be related to Alex’s disappearance.

Alex is described as six-foot-one inches tall and 190 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark coat, hoodie and dark gloves and uses a walking cane.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.