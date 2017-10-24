

CTV Atlantic





Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are treating a fire that destroyed five businesses as suspicious.

Bridgewater Police Services said in a statement Tuesday that as a result of extensive damage to the buildings, a structural engineer was brought to the scene.

“Their investigation was completed late (Tuesday) morning (and) the scene was deemed unsafe for personnel to enter to conduct their investigation inside the structure,” police said in a news release.

Police say the exact point of origin of the fire is undetermined, and “the fire will remain suspicious in nature.”

The investigation has been turned back over to police and the structure is slated for demolition Wednesday.

Bridgewater Fire Chief Michael Nauss says crews responded to the former Cleve’s building at 535 King Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nauss says when they arrived, the blaze was fully involved on the main floor.

Officials believe the fire originated in the former Cleve’s building and quickly spread to the adjacent building.

Together, the two buildings house five businesses – Keller Williams Select Realty, a Rogers outlet, the Green Way marijuana dispensary, Geeky Robar’s Computer Services and Big Daddy’s Wholesale, and Artistic Issues tattoo shop.

Firefighters were still trying to extinguish the blaze for much of the day Tuesday.

“We had another flare up (Tuesday) morning and came in to knock the wall down,” says Nauss.

Work was done on Tuesday to nearby buildings damaged by smoke and water. Bank employees were sent home early due to the smell of smoke hanging in the air.

“We are lucky we survived,” says business owner Dawn Whynot, “but some of the other ones lost everything.”

Whynot runs a party store, and with Halloween just days away, this should be her busy time.

“It has affected big time the past two days. We are standing here talking killing our day because we have our stuff done and no one is coming in,” says Whynot.

Nearby business owners agree, claiming they’ve also seen a decline in customers this week due to the blaze.

“This has really damaged my business,” says store manager Tabatha Maddox. “We are open. Please, come in. Everything is okay, for my business anyway.”

Police are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious leading up to the fire to contact them.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.