

CTV Atlantic





With many Maritimers ringing in the new year with a glass of champagne or a beer, police are reminding residents of the importance of finding alternative transportation.

In 2015, every Maritime province was above the national average in the number of impaired driving cases. Overall, the country recorded 201 for every 100,000 people. The number was 238 people in New Brunswick, 281 in Nova Scotia and 264 on Prince Edward Island.

Sgt. Andre Pepin of Codiac Regional RCMP says officers have conducted over 70 roadblocks this past week to try and keep impaired drivers off the road.

“The message to pass is if you have anything to consume, find another way to get home," Sgt. Pepin said.

The reality of what could happen is clear when looking at some of the cases in 2016. Four month ago, Danielle Cole and her two daughters were struck by an impaired driver. Cole's car rolled down an embankment, resting on its roof.

Cole says she remembers every sound, smell and sight as she waited hanging upside down.

"I still can hear the cries of my kids and not really know if they were okay,” Cole says. “That was the hardest thing that I really had to deal with."

Cole hasn't gone back to work fulltime, nor has she received a settlement yet. But she has successfully lobbied the New Brunswick government for stricter repercussions for impaired drivers.

She says she does it for her kids.

"Down the road when they are driving and when they get their licence and I want some of these changes to have taken place by that time," Cole said.

In June, 24-year-old Jennifer Brewer was killed after the vehicle she was in failed to make a turn near the St. John River in Fredericton. Her body was later found in the river. Marc-Andre Doucet has been charged with impaired driving causing death. His trial date is expected to be set next week.

Also in June, Alyssa Howe missed her prom to spend time at the hospital with her parents, who had been hit by an impaired driver. They suffered major injuries. Robert Shannon was charged and later pleaded guilty. He will be sentenced next week.

Police hope the incidents serve as a reminder for Maritimers to not get behind the wheel if they don’t need to.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.