Some parents and school staff in the Fredericton area are upset with portable classrooms being added to schools, as they believe new schools are the answer.

Seven modular classrooms will be added to elementary schools in the capital, adding to the 13 already on the ground in Fredericton.

In the short-term, mobile infrastructure has moved in to fill the demand. But a report on overcrowding from the fall said brand new schools are the real answer.

“There is a recommendation to build a new school in the Hanwell area and as well build another one to replace a couple schools on the south side,” said Jason Humphrey of the New Brunswick Anglophone West School District.

Building those new schools could result in the closure of smaller schools outside of the city.

Hanwell Mayor Chris Melvin is waiting for word on when or if a recommended new school will be built. He says more portable classrooms are not the answer.

“It’s sad actually because clearly there is an overcrowding issue,” Melvin said. “Those portables are eating up to recreation space at those schools. Some modular classrooms … can sometimes make you feel like you're away from the centre of the school.”

Melvin hopes the addition of more portable classrooms won't delay a decision on building something permanent.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.