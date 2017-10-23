

Residents in a Halifax neighbourhood have started a petition against the opening of a new vape shop that plans to sell marijuana once it’s legalized.

Longtime resident Wendy Ward lives just down the road from the Oxford Street building. She launched the petition, saying she’s determined to ensure the new business never opens on her street.

“Oxford Street is a thoroughfare between kids going down to Saint Catherine's, to Oxford, to Westmount. All the preschools walk up and down here 10 times a day," says Ward.

As it stands, only licenced producers can sell marijuana. There are currently none in the province.

The City of Halifax says the new store on Oxford Street has yet to receive a permit.

“For us, it'll be about whether or not anything inside is illegal to sell," says Brendan Elliot, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality. “If they are selling something that's illegal, we will not issue an occupancy permit."

Ward says she plans on keeping a close eye on the business.

"I think we're in it for the long haul because people feel that strongly about it," she says.

The owner of the store declined to speak to CTV News on camera on the advice of his lawyer, but did say he plans to open the store next week.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.