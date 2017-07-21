

CTV Atlantic





Dozens of people gathered in Woodstock Friday at a rally expressing support for the LGBTQ community, after a rainbow crosswalk was covered with white paint last weekend.

The crosswalk was repainted Monday.

“Our community has always been a very inclusive community and the vast majority of citizens support council's decision to paint the crosswalk originally,” says Woodstock Mayor Art Slipp. “Wewere very proud and pleased to see how many people come out today.”

Friday's rally was organized by members of the community, with people of all ages in the crowd.

“It was about making people feel safe, it was about making people feel supported and loved,” says rally co-organizer Kristen Stephens. “I would say we had 60 or 75 people here and we couldn't be more thrilled.”

Woodstock has never had an official Pride event before Friday’s rally, and organizers say that could change in the future.

The community show of support is important for members of the LGBTQ community.

“We know that statistics show that youth, who are LGBTQ and feel supported in the communities and schools, have far better outcomes than those who do not,” says Pride in Education co-chair Sabrina Dejong.

Raven Stewart, part of Carleton North High School's Gender and Sexuality Alliance, says it can be difficult to be a member of the LGBTQ community in a small town, but things are getting better.

“I never could've guessed that I would be wearing a rainbow flag in public; I thought I would always be in the closet; I’d always be scared and unfortunately, be one of those people who always had to hide,” says Stewart. “Now that I don't have to hide anymore, it's beautiful.”

Police are still looking for those responsible for defacing the crosswalk.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.