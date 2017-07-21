

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit children at a summer camp in Nova Scotia today.

Trudeau is scheduled to stop into Out and About Day Camp in Shelburne before heading to Kejimkujik National Park Seaside in Port Joli.

Later, Trudeau is expected to appear at a Liberal Party Laurier Club reception at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax.

Trudeau is set to take part in the Saturday's Pride Parade in Halifax.

He became the first sitting prime minister to march in a Pride parade when he did so in Toronto in 2016, then attended the same event last month.

Gorgeous day at The Islands Provincial Park in Shelburne. People are gathering here already for the PM's visit at 12:30. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/QOBaTmCWlq — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) July 21, 2017

The entire Trudeau family has just arrived in Shelburne. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/5hU3ZDryTy — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) July 21, 2017