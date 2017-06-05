Featured
Prince Edward Island's chief electoral officer resigns after four years on job
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 12:47PM ADT
CHARLOTTETOWN - Prince Edward Island's chief electoral officer has resigned his post.
The provincial government says Gary McLeod advised the legislature's Speaker Francis Watts of his resignation effective June 1.
McLeod, who had served as chief electoral officer since January 2013, says he's moving onto new pursuits.
Marian Johnston, clerk assistant and clerk of committees for the legislative assembly, has been named acting chief electoral officer.
The government says a permanent replacement for McLeod will be appointed by the legislative assembly sometime in the future.
