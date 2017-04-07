

Sue Bailey, THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Dozens of angry fishermen forced their way into the Department of Fisheries office in St. John's, N.L., on Friday, saying officials had too long ignored appeals for fair access to dwindling shrimp stocks.

About 50 people entered the secure building after a male protester kicked in the lower plexiglass pane of a front door.

"We want to be peaceful," said Terry Ryan, a fisherman from La Scie in northeastern Newfoundland since 1996. But he said frustration has built over time with no satisfactory response to more "docile" demonstrations.

There were no arrests Friday as the protesters emerged from the building after more than three hours meeting with fisheries officials.

Ryan held a letter signed by senior staff, including Kevin Anderson, the regional director general. It confirms the department will consider the protesters' views on shrimp sharing decisions this year after quotas were cut last week due to declining stocks.

Ryan said the harvesters want priority access to fishing areas adjacent to them, with limited access for those from farther away. He said livelihoods depend on it. The fishermen also want more licensing flexibility.

The letter says DFO officials will make a decision by the end of April.

News that there were no arrests drew some criticism on social media. Ryan said organizers didn't want trouble, but he said doors get kicked in when people feel backed into a corner.

Protesters could be seen for much of the day through an upper window sitting in a room, their placards resting against the glass. Several police cars were stationed outside as officers took photos of the damage.

Federal Fisheries spokeswoman Jan Woodford told reporters it was "a bit scary" as the men made their way through a second security door, demanding to meet with specific officials. She described startled staff in their locked-down offices as the harvesters streamed in.

Woodford said in exchange for the protesters agreeing to go from a secure area to the cafeteria, officials familiar with their concerns sat down with them.

She said the men and one woman were then polite and there were no injuries.

Const. Geoff Higdon of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in an email that police were called at about 10 a.m. to deal with the protest.

Some fishermen who came out of the meeting for a smoke more than two hours later were locked out of the building.

Austin Smith of Indian Cove near Twillingate in northeastern Newfoundland said department officials had agreed to make their concerns a top priority.

But he said they wanted that in writing.

The protesters described themselves as an independent group not represented in this instance by any specific union.

"It's our building," Smith said of how tensions came to a head when the men were locked out in the cold.

Woodford said new security measures are coming. She said she had never experienced a similar uproar during her 18 years with the department.

There were about 400 workers inside when the protest started.

Fisheries officials recently announced sharp shrimp and crab cuts after reporting that stocks have diminished.

Shrimp and crab have been vital catches for Newfoundland and Labrador harvesters since the commercial moratorium on northern cod in 1992 threw thousands of people out of work. Mismanagement, overfishing and environmental factors were blamed for a virtual collapse of the stock.

Another protester who didn't wish to be named said he was pleased with the letter Friday as long as DFO officials act on it.

"Otherwise, we'll be back."