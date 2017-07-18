

A 35-year-old man from Glace Bay man is facing charges of public intoxication after a car crash early Tuesday morning.

Police say a car struck a power pole around 1:30 a.m. on Main Street in Bridgeport, but when officers arrived there was no one in the vehicle.

Officers later located a suspect with the canine unit near Immaculate Conception Church.

Police say another man with injuries had been taken to a home in Reserve Mines by taxi. He was located by police and taken to hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.