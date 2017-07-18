Featured
Public intoxication charges laid against Cape Breton man after car crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 5:01PM ADT
A 35-year-old man from Glace Bay man is facing charges of public intoxication after a car crash early Tuesday morning.
Police say a car struck a power pole around 1:30 a.m. on Main Street in Bridgeport, but when officers arrived there was no one in the vehicle.
Officers later located a suspect with the canine unit near Immaculate Conception Church.
Police say another man with injuries had been taken to a home in Reserve Mines by taxi. He was located by police and taken to hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
