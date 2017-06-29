

CTV Atlantic





An elderly Quebec man has died following a motorcycle crash near Renous, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Route 108 around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say it appears the driver lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a turn, causing the vehicle to leave the road.

The 79-year-old Pointe-aux-Trembles man died at the scene. He was the only person on the bike.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.