Quebec man killed in motorcycle crash near Renous
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 1:30PM ADT
An elderly Quebec man has died following a motorcycle crash near Renous, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the collision on Route 108 around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say it appears the driver lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a turn, causing the vehicle to leave the road.
The 79-year-old Pointe-aux-Trembles man died at the scene. He was the only person on the bike.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
