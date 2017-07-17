

Friends and family of a Dartmouth man who's been missing in Toronto for a week are hopeful the power of social media will help find him.

Graeme Earl Hill, 34, failed to report to work as a guide on the CN Tower Skywalk on July 10. His family says that’s something he simply would never do.

"It scares me because I don't know where he is,” says Graeme Hill’s mother, Dianne Hill. “When I go to bed at night, it's like, where are you Graeme? This is just highly unusual."

Toronto police say Hill was last seen in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue at 5:30 a.m. on July 10.

Hill is described as six foot one, 145 pounds with an athletic build, short brown hair and glasses.

Hill left his cellphone, wallet and keys in his Toronto apartment, but was wearing a green and black backpack.

"There's a whole extra change of clothing, from socks to shirt, all folded neatly in there,” says Dianne Hill. “His camera equipment, which is very precious to him, and his laptop, and he carries that wherever he goes."

Hill is well known in Halifax for his time working on Citadel Hill, where he was a sergeant with the 78th Highlanders.

A photo of him in uniform was used in Nova Scotia Tourism material and he represented the province at conferences in France and Florida.

There has been an outpouring of support and concern for Hill's wellbeing all over social media.

"We're amazed at how through Facebook and social media we put it out a word for help and it's just shot around the world," says Graeme Hill’s father, Terrance Hill.

Hill is also a photographer, musician and extreme sports enthusiast. His parents describe him as a minimalist and adventure seeker

"He's very athletic, very outdoorsy, so in that sense I guess we don't worry about him in survival mode like that," says Dianne Hill.

Toronto police say they have received calls of sightings of people who match Hill's description, but haven't been able to confirm any yet.

Police say at this point they have no reason to believe foul play was involved, but the investigation is still active and they ask anyone with information to contact them.

Halifax police are assisting Toronto police with the investigation.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.