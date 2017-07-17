

CTV Atlantic





A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the one responsible for vandalizing a rainbow-coloured crosswalk in Woodstock, N.B.

White paint was found smeared across the crosswalk on Main Street early Sunday morning.

Woodstock police said the investigation is ongoing and officers are following up on a couple of leads.

The city has since repainted the crosswalk with rainbow colours.