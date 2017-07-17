Featured
Rainbow crosswalk vandalized in Woodstock
Police are looking for the one responsible for painting white paint over a rainbow crosswalk in Woodstock, N.B. (PHOTO: Eric MacKay)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 4:56PM ADT
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the one responsible for vandalizing a rainbow-coloured crosswalk in Woodstock, N.B.
White paint was found smeared across the crosswalk on Main Street early Sunday morning.
Woodstock police said the investigation is ongoing and officers are following up on a couple of leads.
The city has since repainted the crosswalk with rainbow colours.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Springhill jail on lockdown after inmate sent to hospital
- Elderly man taken to hospital after van crashes into Trenton home
- Halifax Regional Police seek pair of missing teens
- Elite Nova Scotia firefighters to battle wildfires burning across B.C.
- WestJet plane hit by laser on approach to airport in Charlottetown: RCMP
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10