

CTV Atlantic





Rainfall warnings are still in place in western New Brunswick as the region receives some much needed wet weather.

St. Stephen, N.B. was hit with a season’s worth of rain within 36 hours, with 168 millimetres falling on the region. The weather is expected to continue into Thursday.

Fredericton and surrounding areas received quite a bit of rain, resulting the river level rising. There have been no reports of localized flooding.

The Town of St. George was previously asking residents to conserve water because of dry wells. Though Wednesday’s rain is welcomed, one councillor tells CTV News it still doesn’t resolve their water problem. Wells remain critically low due to the dry summer.

Farmer George McLeod of St. Stephen says it might be too late, as the summer weather had a significant impact on hay crops this year.

"We won't have as much hay to sell as we normally do,” McLeod said. “We normally sell around 300 or 400 what we call large round bales of hay, and we won't have that to sell this year."

The rain did, however, significantly help the forest fire situation in Base Gagetown. They will know Thursday whether the fire has been completely extinguished.

Wednesday also brought record-high temperatures across the Maritimes, with Miramichi reaching a high of 22 degrees. CTV Meteorologist Cindy Day says that’s a result of a long-wave trough that’s tapping into moisture in Central America, crossing the tip of Cuba and coming right into the Maritimes.