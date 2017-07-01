

CTV Atlantic





The wet weather has led to cancellations of events throughout the Maritimes for Canada 150 celebrations.

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Parade was cancelled early Saturday morning as a result of rain and pending thunderstorms.

Many communities are already moving events indoors. In Cape Breton, the concert scheduled for North Sydney will now be at the Emera Centre Northside, with the Sydney concert to be held at Centre 200.

All events scheduled for Victoria Park in Truro have been moved to the Royal Canadian Legion on Brunswick Street.

CTV meteorologist Cindy Day says most of the wet weather will clear up in the Maritimes as the day goes on.

More to come…