Dozens of people rallied at province house in Charlottetown on Sunday in support of improving mental health care in the province.

The How Many Wade rally started around 2 p.m. in support of families who are facing mental health challenges.

Organizers urged Islanders from around the province to join them either in person or online via Facebook.

Sunday is day 50 of the 100-day campaign. During the 100 days, the group is publishing the stories of 100 Island families who feel the mental healthcare system has failed them.

Those stories are documented in open letters to the Premier Wade MacLauchlan