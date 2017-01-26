

CTV Atlantic





Police have arrested a 25-year-old Moncton man who was wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Jesse James Perry-Belliveau. Police say he was arrested without incident in Memramcook, N.B. on Friday.

Perry-Belliveau is charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 47-year-old man in Moncton earlier this week.

Police were called to a complaint of a fight on Elmwood Drive around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into a pole on Stone Avenue. Police say the driver was still inside the car, suffering from stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Rodney Perry. Police are treating his death as a homicide.

Police have also charged a 45-year-old woman with second-degree murder in connection with Perry’s death.

Kimberly Cormier was arrested Wednesday and appeared in Moncton provincial court Thursday. She has been remanded into custody until her next court appearance on March 16.

Perry-Belliveau is due to appear in court at a later date.