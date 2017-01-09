

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old Moncton boy.

Brandon Pellerin was last seen around 7 p.m. Sunday at a home on Donovan Terrace.

Police say they are especially concerned for his well-being given the frigid temperatures.

Pellerin is described as five-foot-six inches tall and about 130 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, black pants and tan hiking boots. He had a black backpack and wasn’t wearing a winter jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.