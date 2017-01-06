

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP confirm the deaths of four people in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County were the result of a triple homicide and suicide.

Autopsies were conducted Thursday on 10-year-old Aaliyah Desmond, 31-year-old Shanna Desmond, 33-year-old Lionel Desmond and 52-year-old Brenda Desmond.

Police say the autopsies confirmed that all four family members died as a result of gunshot wounds and that Lionel Desmond’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Officers were called to the family’s home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S. shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found four bodies inside.

Investigators believe Lionel Desmond shot and killed his daughter, wife and mother, before turning the gun on himself.

Police confirm they found at least two firearms at the scene.

Friends and family members say Lionel Desmond was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and served in Afghanistan. They say he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and didn’t get the help he needed.

Upper Big Tracadie is located roughly 39 kilometres east of Antigonish.