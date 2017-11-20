

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is renewing calls for clues as it continues to investigate the suspicious death of a 42-year-old Morell Siding, N.B. man who disappeared in the spring.

Tony Vaillancourt was reported missing on May 6, but police say he hadn’t been in contact with his friends or family since April 9.

His body was recovered from the St. John River, close to Tobique Narrows, N.B., on Aug. 2.

Police say his death is considered suspicious and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.