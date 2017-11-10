

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP's explosive disposal unit has removed and destroyed a large number of flares found at a commercial building in North Sydney.

The discovery was made after more than a week of dangerous pranks in the community. The devices fell into the wrong hands after someone broke into this abandoned building, prompting a warning from police to anyone who has this type of explosives on their property.

“There's always potential for anything like that with anything that has explosive capacity to it,” said Cpl. Glynis Thomas of Nova Scotia RCMP. “Anybody that has stuff like that around, flares from boats, from shipping, fishing, those items should be looked after accordingly.”

Several large boxes of flares were carried away by the afternoon, but police say more could be circulating in the community.

Some of the devices if activated could cause a fire or serious injuries.