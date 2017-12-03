

CTV Atlantic





RCMP is investigating after a hunter found human remains in a wooded area near East Uniacke, N.S.

Police were called to the scene 45-kilometres outside of Halifax, off East Uniacke Road at 9:36 a.m. Saturday.

Officers who were investigating the area with metal detectors earlier Sunday morning told CTV News the area is heavily used by hunters, mainly looking for deer.

There's also a well-worn trail going into the woods for ATVs and snowmobiles near the area.

“We did call in our North East Nova Major Crimes Unit, and they are investigating the file,” says Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of the Nova Scotia RCMP. “We are also working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner service and an autopsy is being conducted.”

RCMP isn’t releasing any more information about the incident at this time.

Officers have been investigating all weekend and are expected to be in the area for the remainder of the day.