

CTV Atlantic





RCMP are investigating after a train struck an abandoned side-by-side as it sat on the tracks in Hilden, just outside of Truro.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a slow moving train hitting the utility vehicle.

RCMP searched the area and determined there was no one in the area or any indication of anyone being injured.

Officers later determined the heavily damaged 2015 black Artic Cat side-by-side was stolen from an automotive dealership in Millbrook prior to the incident.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the two incidents to contact Colchester District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

An investigation is ongoing.