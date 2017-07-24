

CTV ATLANTIC





On Saturday, July 22, just before 2 p.m., Inverness District RCMP responded to a report of a suspected drowning at Port Hood Beach.

A 59-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, both from Sydney, had been swimming in the ocean and required assistance to get back to shore.

After several attempts at resusciation, the man was pronounced dead. The woman was brought to shore safely and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The matter is still under investigation and RCMP will be working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.