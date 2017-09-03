

CTV Atlantic





Police say two men broke into a residence on High Street in Pictou, Nova Scotia, with a firearm, demanding pills and money, then fled the scene.

Officers say the incident took place at 7:30 a.m., Sunday morning.

RCMP police dogs searched for the two suspects but were unable to locate them.

Police are asking anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the individuals to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

An investigation is ongoing.